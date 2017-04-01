South Africa: Sascoc Welcomes New Sports Minister

SASCOC has welcomed the appointment of Thembelani Nxesi as the Minister of Sport and Recreation.

"We are looking forward to working with Minister Nxesi, and hope for a long and successful relationship," SASCOC president Gideon Sam said in a statement.

"SASCOC has always had cordial relations with the department of Sports and Recreation, and we want to continue on this path towards meeting the sports needs of our country.

"Minister Nxesi has a valuable role to play in steering us all in the sports movement towards achieving all the goals in the department's development plan.

"Transformation and resource allocation are the most important issues that we will be engaging with the minister and his department."

CEO of SASCOC, Tubby Reddy, said that SASCOC is looking forward to engaging with Minister Nxesi as soon as possible to appraise him of the immediate challenges facing the sports movement in South Africa.

"We believe Minister Nxesi will adopt a fresh approach in addressing these challenges and we, as SASCOC, are confident of having a good working relationship with the minister. We hope to meet with the minister at his earliest convenience to brief him about the state of sports in our country and to address common objectives as contained in the National Sports and Recreation Plan," said Reddy.

Source: Sport24