Photo: Philip Kamakya

Deputy President William Ruto (file photo).

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday took the Jubilee campaign for re-election to Bomet county where he held a rally.

At the rally, the Deputy President sought to impress upon the public the main gains that have resulted from the 2013 election of him and President Uhuru Kenyatta to office.

He also set his guns on the opposition who he accused of turning a blind eye to the 'evident' development that has taken place since Jubilee came into power.

He did not spare Bomet governor Isaac Ruto of the Chama Cha Mashinani party urging voters to eject him from office at the ballot.