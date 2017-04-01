South Africa: Over 2.6 Million Beneficiaries Access Social Grants Countrywide

Pretoria — At 10am today, 2.6 million beneficiaries had already accessed their social grants across the country through ATMs and Merchants, Government announced on Saturday.

Payment of social grants to beneficiaries are currently underway across the country.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, MECs, local government leaders and various SASSA officials are on the ground countrywide responding to queries and monitoring the payments.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to contact SASSA call centre for any enquires on 0800 60 10 11. So far, over 1500 queries have already been handled.

Government has reminded beneficiaries who receive their grants at pay points that they will receive their grants as normal from Monday, 03 April 2017.

"Additionally we urge beneficiaries to use the official SASSA branded card to access their social grants," the department said.

Social Grants increments effective from 01 April 2017

Government also notes that social grants increases are effective as of today.

The old age grant will increase by R90 to R1600 for pensioners over the age of 60, and R1620 for those over 75.

The disability and care dependency grants also increase by R90 to R1600 a month.

Foster care grants increase by R30 to R920 a month. The child support grant increases by R20 to R380 a month.

"Government remains committed to improving the living conditions of poor, vulnerable and underprivileged South Africans. The social assistance programme remains an important safety net for millions of South Africans" said Minister Dlamini.

Grants applications approvals have improved from 90 days to 1 day in certain offices.

The public can follow @OfficialSASSA and @GovernmentZA on Twitter for updates.

Beneficiaries are also encouraged to share their stories or photos using the hashtag #SASSACARES.

Government is happy with the progress made thus far and extends its appreciation to all beneficiaries for their cooperation.