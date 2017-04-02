Nigerian Remains a Fertile Ground for E-Marketting - Expert

Despite being ranked sixth in the world; above Germany and the UK with China leading the chat, experts have said the untapped potentials in the Nigerian e-Marketting environment is unparalleled.

They said, out of the over 180 million Nigerian population, over 100 million are yet to tap the from the potential in e-business. They contended that, the figure is disturbing particularly, in a 21st century technology-driven global economy,.

there is however, a ray of hope, given that both government and non-governmental organisations are synergizing to encourage digital business in Africa's most promising economy; Nigeria.

Speaking at a recent stakeholders forum organised by AKG Global Multi-Service Company, a company specialises in Internet e-Marketting, in partnership with SMEDAN, Engineer Edwin Okafor, an IT expert, said "with the current technology advancement, it has become necessary for people to key into e-business to save them time, money and the stress of doing business."

He said Nigerians must take advantage of the huge potential of its population and key into e-Marketting , in order to fr tap from its numerous benefits.

In what he described as Digital Disruption, Engineer Okafor said, organizations like Jumia, Konga, Facebook, Google, MMM and host of other digital marketters are daily smiling to the banks because of the huge patronage they enjoy from e-Marketting, particularly, in a country like Nigeria, where projections have it that, Mecca for digital marketing in few years from now.

He said to help Nigerian MSMEs, AKG Global is growing plans to launch and promote Nigerians MSMEs online not only to create more job opportunities for the teeming population in the country but also to expose our local MSMEs to global markets, increase sales and above all, to boost the country's economy.

Also, Mr. Jubril Bawa who spoke with Leadership Sunday during the event, said the good thing about e-Marketting is that it is cheap to advertise on line, easy and efficient and Nigerians have a lot to benefit from the initiative.