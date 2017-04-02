1 April 2017

Nigeria: Meningitis Spreads to 16 States, 90 LGAs as Death Toll Increases

More deaths connected to the Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) have been recorded across the Country, the Federal Government has said.

This is even as the disease has reportedly spread to 16 states including 90 local governments.

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Health further confirms that not less that 328 persons have been killed so far by the disease.

The statement reads in part, "The total number of people affected across these States is 2524 with 328 Deaths.

"So far, a total 131 samples have been confirmed in the Laboratory, out of which a majority are Neisseria Meningitides type C," it reads.

The Health Ministry further noted that the new strand of Meningitis known Neisseria Meningitides type C was first noticed in Zamfara state in 2016.

The states affected includes, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Nassarawa, Jigawa, FCT, Gombe, Taraba , Yobe, Kano, Osun, Cross Rivers, Lagos and Plateau respectively.

As part of the response to contain the disease, the federal government disclosed that while Isolation Centres have been identified in all the states of the federation, it has launched a surveillance exercise where new cases are being searched out especially in affected local governments.

The Federal Government also said that Antibiotics and management supplies are being made available to all states.

Nigerians are further advised to sleep in well-ventilated places and maintain strict observance of hand hygiene and sneezing into elbow joints.

