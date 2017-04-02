Nigeria: Sea Piracy - Police,Traditional Rulers Commend Brass LG Boss Over Security Tower Project

Traditional Rulers and the Bayelsa State Police Command have commended the Chairman of the Brass Local Government Council,Hon. Bello Bina over the decision to embark on the construction of a twin security tower to tackle sea piracy.

While the Police authorities through the State Commissioner, Asuquo Mba described the construction of the twin Security tower as commendable.

The State Chairman of Traditional Rulers' Council and the Amanayabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diette -Spiff said though the Brass communities have developed zero tolerance to sea piracy and criminalities along the waterways, the construction of the security tower will speed security investigation into issues of sea piracy.

Commenting on the development, the State Police Commissioner, Asuquo Mba said the construction of the twin security tower is commendable," the issue of construction of security towers will reduce criminality. The cameras that will be installed will assist in data gathering and monitoring and will consolidate on out investigate.

In his opinion, the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, King Alfred Diette- Spiff said though the people of the Brass Local Government area are tired of the repeated embarrassment from incident of violent attacks and abductions, " We don't want embarraament because investors will not come. The youths should come."

‎Earlier in his position, the Chairman of the Brass Local Government Councils, Hon. Bello Bina explained that the motivation behind the decision to build a twin security tower was the discovery that sea pirates operate along the waterways based on information.