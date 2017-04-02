South Africa-based and Gweru-born man of the cloth Prophet Gerry King who is making waves across southern Africa through miracle services, recently took his crusade to northeastern Africa where thousands attended his prophetic conference in South Sudan.

King was in the war-torn northeastern African country on March 16 as a special guest during a prophetic conference that preceded the national day of prayer organised by the country's president, Salva Kiir Mayardit on March 10.

"I was in South Sudan for a prophetic conference following the national day of prayer for peace and forgiveness that was organised by that country's president," the King's Places International Church founder told The Standard Style.

"Many people came to hear the Word of God, including Members of Parliament and other dignitaries."

The man of the cloth said he prophesied on two senior politicians and the one who had a partial stroke was healed.

He claimed that besides the physically-handicapped being healed on the day, he had also prophesied the plane crash at Wau Airport in that country, which occurred last Monday.

"There was a woman who was at the conference whom I had prophesied would survive the Monday plane crash," said King.

The prophet said although most South Sudanese have their traditional beliefs, many attended the church service where he prayed for them.

"They have their culture and beliefs, but I am glad that Christianity is spreading and many received the Word of God during the crusade," he said.

He said his mission was to spread the word of God not only to all parts of Africa but the world.