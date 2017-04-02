2 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Hopes to Rout Polio in Vaccination Drive

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: IRIN
(file photo).
By Lillian Mutavi

With the polio vaccination drive afoot, the Nairobi County administration expects to increase Kenya's chances of becoming polio-free.

The campaign was launched on April 1 and is expected to end on 5th of this month, targeting over 700,000 children below the age of five.

Speaking during the launch at Calvary grounds in Komarock, Nairobi's health executive Bernard Muia said the disease can cause paralysis among children.

To prevent cases of polio, he said the country must maintain thorough and frequent immunization programmes and conduct surveillance.

The agents will use a door-to-door strategy, put up centres in schools, hospitals and churches so as to reach as many as possible.

He appealed to parents to make sure their children are vaccinated.

"Kindly ensure any child under five years in your community is vaccinated in the next five days in order to protect the child and create a polio-free Kenya."

According to the World Health Organization, 11 countries have been ruled as high risk: Migori, Garissa, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Tana River, Lamu, Mandera, Narok, Homa Bay and Siaya.

Kenya

Open Borders in Horn of Africa, Humanitarian Agencies Say

Regional development bloc, IGAD and humanitarian agencies are asking countries in the Horn of Africa to open up borders… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.