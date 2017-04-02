Khartoum — The Chief Justice, Haidar Ahmed Dafalla, has called for establishment of an alternative regional judicial system from within the African continent.

Addressing the opening sitting of the First Conference of the African Chiefs Justice and Heads of the Supreme Courts at the Friendship Hall Sunday, the Chief Justice has affirmed the importance of establishing an African court as a guarantee to prevent to the incoming interventions and to convey a message to the world that the African peoples are capable of shouldering up their judicial and justice duties without a need for foreign intervention.

He said that Khartoum's hosting of the great conference refutes the false allegations on lack of security and stability in the country and affirms the distinguished location of Sudan in Africa.

Prof. Dafalla stressed that Sudan has proved through its participation in several forum that it is concerned with the solution of African issues.

He asserted the need to launch an initiative for establishing an effective African judicial alliance that immunes from any foreign interventions.

He affirmed the importance of creating an African mechanism to combat the organized and cross-border, corruption, terrorism and human trafficking crimes and discussing the role of law in the African countries and the challenges facing the African judicial system, through the exchange of visions and experiences.

He underscored the importance of giving concern to the African traditions of respect to law and the judicial customs in confronting the challenges as well as establishing a mechanism for coordination at the judicial forums.

The Chief Justice has expressed his satisfaction over success of the conference due to the cultural similarity and the conducive political atmosphere in the African countries.