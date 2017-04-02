Ethiopia: Cooperation On the Nile - Cornerstone of Win-Win Approach

Photo: Marc Veraart/Flickr

Weaving cotton by hand near the Blue Nile in Ethiopia (file photo).

interview

Ethiopia is constructing one of the biggest dams in the world over the Nile, a major north-flowing river. The Nile's drainage basin, which is 6,853 km long, covers eleven countries in north-eastern Africa. Egypt, which is highly dependent on the Nile waters has been repeatedly opposing the project arguing the dam would result in reduction of water and negatively affect its irrigation schemes. There are ongoing dialogues among riparian countries to come up with an accord on the fair exploitation of the Nile water.

Simultaneously, the construction of the dam has reached a critical stage of filling the reservoir with about 60 percent of the project completed so far. In relation to the 6th anniversary of the commencement of the construction of GERD, The Ethiopian Press Agency reporters have held an exclusive interview with Fekeahmed Negash, Director General at Eastern Nile Technical Regional Office. Here follows the summary of the interview. Excerpts:

On the fair exploitation of the Nile

Nile is a Trans-boundary River. Trans-boundary Rivers should be utilized by riparian countries fairly and equitably without significantly affecting each other's interests. The case in the Nile so far has been in the contrary. Inequitable utilization of the river prevails on the basis of unfair colonial and post colonial treaties.

The colonial treaties are those signed by the lower basin countries and their former colonizers. However, these treaties were discarded by the upper basin countries before and after they were signed. Starting from 1999, the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) was set up to establish a Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) among the Nile basin countries. The Initiative has been convening dialogues and negotiations for about 13 years, since 1999.

All riparian countries of the Nile took part in the dialogue with the exception of Eritrea, who chose to participate as an observer and South Sudan, who wasn't an independent state by the time. Thus, the dialogue finally bore fruit in drafting a framework that ensures equitable use of the resource undeterred by prior challenges and disconcerting negotiations as many of the lower basin countries came hoping to snatch away all the advantages to themselves.

After the CFA was drafted, all member states have agreed to the terms in the framework except for the sub article under Article 14 which addresses water security issues. Accordingly, six countries have signed the CFA by 2010, out of which three of them have approved it in their respective legislative bodies.

The lower Nile riparian countries are currently exploiting the water resource in full scale; whereas the upper riparian countries have not yet gotten the chance to do so. Therefore, NBI has been relentlessly working to come up with concrete development projects that can showcase the advantage of the cooperation in general.

However, what has been achieved so far are very minimal as compared to the expected results. Yet, the tendency of cooperation has increased at the moment. Thus, if three more countries could sign the Agreement, the CFA would be an international protocol. Further, it will be powerful in dictating the manner through which the resource of the river will be utilized leading to fair and equitable utilization of the water.

On the efforts and activities of NBI

NBI's effort at the moment can be explained in three forms. The first is strengthening cooperation among the Nile Basin countries. Accordingly, the initiative will strive to channel dialogues among ministers, technical advisers, professionals, media officials, parliamentarians, community elders and academicians to deliberate on key issues of the Nile Basin and pass resolutions. Further, it will manage projects that help in conducting researches regarding the use of the resources of the Nile, and also to drafts policies and directives.

The second task is conducting researches to make available policies and directives on the governance of the water resources utilization viable. Moreover, it identifies limitations in water exploitation and utilization procedures in addition to showcasing the challenges pertaining to the current status of the Nile water exploitation.

The third is the water resource development activities that are mainly conducted by source countries through the development of irrigation schemes, power generation and marketing, fishery and other water resource development activities so that countries would be able to maintain a cooperative approach.

On recent stands of Egypt and Sudan

Egypt and Sudan have been using the Nile River for ages. The two nations have been exploiting the resources of the Nile alone and unfairly seen their economies developed. In a sense that trans-boundary rivers should be fairly and equitably utilized, the lower Nile basin countries also concede the fact in theory, whereas they do not seem to support the notion on the ground.

Egypt and Sudan had been conspiring to prevent upper basin countries from utilizing the Nile; distinctly Egypt has pursued to do so. However, the stance from Sudan's side is a bit moderate, the affiliation the two countries show towards the Nile is quiet uncanny, as they strongly link their survival to the river. They even consider that an exploitation of the river by other nations is a threat to their national security. So, they keep on conspiring to obstruct the effort of equitable use of the resources.

On the benefits of cooperation over Nile and Egypt's position

Countries with common river-basin have a tendency [to form] strong relationship due to their needs in utilizing the resource. Hence, if the countries can work in cooperation, they could develop the resources in a consorted manner for the benefit of everyone through a win-win approach. They can protect the resources from pollution; they can also prevent water wastage.

Beyond water, cooperation is a key factor to the regions peace and economic development. The presence of cooperation among Nile basin countries would lead to economic integration by fostering linkage among countries in terms of infrastructure, tourism and trade. Absence of cooperation would very likely force NBI countries to choose their own paths in exploiting the river-basin, and hence significantly affect the privilege of the rest. Besides, the lower basin countries are highly vulnerable to the ill effects of the exploitation, thereby signifying the desperate need for cooperation from their side to safeguard their benefits.

On the current status of CFA

The CFA was signed by four countries: Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda up on its opening in May 2010, and Kenya also signed after a while. Burundi, the sixth nation to sign the agreement also subscribed in February 2017, which was enough to pursue the dialogue for the approval of the agreement. While Egypt and Sudan refused to sign the agreement, Democratic Republic of Congo is reserved from signing unless Egypt and Sudan signed. However, the six countries decided to approve the agreement at their respective countries. Accordingly, three countries, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tanzania have approved the CFA while it is pending in four other countries: Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan. If three of these four countries approved the agreement and submit the document to the African Union, the CFA will be an official international protocol. Finally, institutional activities would be done alongside formulating a Nile Basin Commission that administers the Nile-basin.

On GERD and regional cooperation

Initially, a study was conducted on the GERD project studied in collaboration with Egypt and Sudan. Grand dam projects naturally foster cooperation among countries. These kinds of projects might also be sources of conflict, particularly at the early stages due to gaps in clarity, self interest and shortfalls of dialogues. But as soon as the projects are completed and went operational, their [common] significance would surpass separate self interests, resulting in increased cooperation.

The upper basin countries stood in support of the GERD project as they consider it a pioneer project in the region. These countries have not been benefited from the Nile water as they are daunted by Egypt's influence. Thus, they are viewing the GERD project as a deal breaker to their wishes over the river. Moreover, as the upper basin countries are in desperate need of electricity, they consider this project as an interesting opportunity to nourish their need. For instance, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda are awaiting the completion of the project to acquire electricity. A former Tanzanian Minister, while visiting the project said that GERD not only heralds the 'Renaissance of Ethiopia but also Africa,' pointing out that the region would be electrified up on the completion of the project.

Following the footsteps of upper basin countries, Sudan has granted its support to the project understanding the benefits it could get. Whereas, Egypt is still at a crossroads, yet recently they started to show signs of support since they realize that they have nothing to do about it.

On the filling of GERD's reservoir

The [first] filling of GERD's reservoir is subject to studies being conducted by international experts to determine ways to do so in a feasible manner without interrupting the sustainable flow of water to downstream gorges. Yet, if the study is not finalized on time or if it doesn't bring consensus among riparian countries, then Ethiopia would start the reservoir filling on its own without posing significant impact on lower basin countries. This is also true on the manner at which the water will be released. As there is no legal framework that prohibits Ethiopia from following its way in doing so, the country will handle it in a manner that does not significantly affect other nations' interests given that the ongoing study in case fails to bringing consensus.