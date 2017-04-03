2 April 2017

Nigeria: New Strain of Meningitis - Govt Secures 500,000 Vaccines From WHO

By Adedoyin Ojosipe

In a bid to tackle the menace and spread of the Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), the Federal government said it has secured not less than 500, 000 meningococcal vaccines which will be used in Zamfara and Katsina States respectively.

Since the outbreak of the disease, in late 2016, Zamfara has experienced the highest number of deaths losing 44 persons while Katsina has lost 32.

A press release made available to Journalists by the Federal Ministry of Health further revealed that additional 800,000 units are expected from the British government on the 4th of April 2017.

"By Tuesday, there will be a meeting with the International Review Group of The World Health Organization (WHO) where request for additional vaccines shall be approved, as part of practical and medically certified efforts to stem this ugly incidence," the statement reads.

The Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole also assured Nigerians of the federal government's quick response intackling the disease.

"We have started working with all the affected states in specific areas of collaboration on massive awareness and sensitization, laboratory investigation and analysis, proper documentation and disease surveillance techniques through the National Centre for Disease Control and National Primary Health Care Development Authority (NPHCDA) who have been of tremendous support since the outbreak.

"We are in constant discussion with World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, E-health Africa and other international health agencies for supplies of vaccines and injections," he said.

