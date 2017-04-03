Nigeria: #BBNaija - Bally Gets Evicted

Bally has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Live Show. The eviction went differently today as the host, Ebuka didn't announce him as the evicted housemate, instead, his friend came into the house to get him out.

High tension as a result of the Show finale being in sight resulted n 11 million total votes according to show host Ebuka Uchendu.

TBoss, Marvis, Debie-Rise and Efe were all up for possible eviction, and then Biggie instructed the Head of House, Bisola to do a save and replace; a swap which he previously said won't be made. The only option apparently, was Bally, So, Bisola swapped Bally for Efe, thus removing Efe from possible Eviction.