Uganda: Ochaya Sets Eyes On Move to Europe

Kampala — Once Cranes left-back Joseph Ochaya stepped in Lusaka last week, he was received with a hero's welcome. But deep inside, he hopes not to stay there long.

His shs432m move from KCCA, sign on fee and the pleasing salary were too good for the reigning Uganda Premier League MVP to turn down by both Ochaya and the club. "It is every African player's dream to play in Europe and I'm targeting that.I'm already known in Africa but want to make a name in Europe, " he told Daily Monitor from Lusaka on Friday.

Ochaya doesn't regret joining a Dynamos side that has just be reintergrated in the Zambian league after relegation.

"The club is not bad. The players are determined and are friendly. If we work hard together, I believe we can achieve much," he added.

KCCA have already felt the pinch of Ochaya's departure with the club drawing the two subsequent league matches.

"My time at Lugogo was very good. There was a bond amongst the players, fans and management which made us do wonders."

He is convinced KCCA can bag a League and Cup double this season if they stay focused.

"I have no worries that KCCA can defend the league title without me. They have enough talented players like Mustapha Kizza, Brian Majwega, Habib Kavuma and Isaac Muleme that can lead them to happiness."

Ochaya, who will take close to shs25m a month, hopes his reunion with former club mate Herman Wasswa at Dynamos will help him fulfill the mammoth expectations the owners have in him.

Having been part of the failed Caf Champions League bid, Ochaya predicts KCCA to stand up tall in the face of the El Masry onslaught in the Confederations Cup.

"It is all about the attitude KCCA will take in the first match. If they give Masry much respect, I don't see them going through."