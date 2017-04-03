2 April 2017

Nigeria: Executive - Legislature Rift - APC Meets Senate Caucus Tuesday

By Samuel Ogundipe

The All Progressives Congress' National Working Committee will, on Tuesday, meet senators on the platform of the party to discuss growing tensions between the Senate and top officials of the Buhari administration.

"Worried by the worsening relationship between the two arms of government, the party had embarked on a series of consultations with the key actors aimed at resolving the growing impasse," the party's spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said in a statement Sunday.

The party hopes the scheduled talks will help quell a wave of bitter exchanges between the executive and the legislature that had continued to heat up the polity.

Earlier this week, the crisis led the upper legislative chamber to suspend consideration of President Buhari's nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners in protest against Ibrahim Magu's continued stay in office as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The senators had declined to confirm Mr. Magu as substantive chairman of the anti-graft office after two requests by the president.

The president sent the list of 27 nominees as electoral officials to the Senate last week.

The senators also protested alleged disrespect of the National Assembly by appointees of the president.

The Senate has been locked in prolonged supremacy battle with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,Babachir Lawal, and Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali.

Messrs. Lawal and Ali declined separate summons of the Senate last week, over issues bordering on alleged corruption and alleged non-compliance with official dress code, respectively.

The ruling party expressed confidence in its ability to resolve the latest rift between the two arms of government but warned members to be mindful of their conduct as it finds a lasting solution to the crisis.

"The party, however, warns that it would not hesitate to take appropriate action against any member whose utterances or behaviour are capable of jeopardising the peace initiatives or further worsening the existing situation," the APC said.

