Kenya: Five Varsities Get Nod to Operate, Three Risk Closure

Photo: File photo/The Nation

Higher Education Principal Secretary Collete Suda, who has advised universities to admit only students who meet the requirements for the courses they intend to pursue.

Five universities have been allowed to continue with their operations while three others risk closure after they were denied a licence.

Those allowed to continue with teaching were: Aga Khan University, Management University of Africa, Presbyterian University of East Africa, Riara University and Pioneer International University.

The letter of interim authority was granted to the institutions by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on the advice of the Commission for University Education.

Kiriri Women's University of Science and Technology, the East African University and Thika-based Gretsa University will have to wait longer to know their fate.

"The three universities have not been granted renewal of letter of interim authority, awaiting conclusion of assessment of quality audit inspection reports," said the commission's outgoing CEO, Prof David Some.

AWARDING DEGREES

Between January 23 and February 3, the commission re-inspected and audited all the universities.

Gretsa University has been on the spotlight for the award of a degree to Mombasa governor Hassan Joho whose secondary school certificate is being investigated.

Mr Joho, who this week admitted having scored a D-, studied for his second bachelor's degree at the institution and the university said it admitted him on the strength of a degree awarded by a Ugandan university.

The audit report indicated that some universities were awarding degrees to students without following procedures, enrolling unqualified students and offering courses not approved by the commission.

APPLY FOR RENEWAL

According to the law, a university with a letter of interim authority is required to apply for renewal every four years, which can only be granted by the Cabinet secretary, on the recommendation of the commission.

Some of the universities that have been shut down are Inoorero, Obama, Kenco and Landmark.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Collete Suda has advised universities to admit only students who meet the requirements for the courses they intend to pursue.

In a speech read on her behalf by director of university education Jacinta Kapiyo on Sunday, Prof Suda said ongoing reforms will ensure that courses offered are competency based.