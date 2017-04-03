2 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Unemployment Drove My Brother Back Into the Jaws of Death in S.sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Muthoni Njuki/Capital FM
The bereaved waited at the JKIA cargo terminal for the bodies of their loved ones to be returned to Kenyan soil.
By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — One of the four Kenyans brutally killed in South Sudan last month reluctantly went back to the country after a fruitless job hunt in Kenya.

Samson Mbugua Chege had just gone back to a country he had worked and lived in for five years before returning to Kenya in November of 2016.

After a frustrating job search, he secured a teaching job in Pebor, 340 kilometres north east of Juba, through GREDO, an NGO contracted by UNICEF.

As family and friends gathered at the cargo section of JKIA waiting for the bodies to arrive, his brother Kimani Mbugua says Chege had just gone back to South Sudan when the family received the news.

"He had talked to one of our brothers when he arrived in Juba and was due to travel to Pebor," says Mbugua.

But Chege's journey - and life - was cut short when the car they were using from Juba was ambushed by unknown attackers.

All the 10 occupants, including South Sudanese nationals were shot and killed.

Among the aid workers killed in the team was David Mbugua who had been contracted to work in a construction site, and had previously worked in South Sudan for nine years, according to his cousin, Anne Nyokabi.

"He called us on Saturday and told us they were to fly to Pebor, but later on we learnt they went by road," said Nyokabi, who has also worked in South Sudan for five years.

The families say they have not received adequate information or support from the government, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directing them to work with the NGO to repatriate the bodies, which arrived on Saturday afternoon.

The United States issued a travel and stay warning to Americans in South Sudan early January.

"Aid workers, including U.S. citizens, have been the targets of shootings, ambushes, violent assaults, harassment and robberies. All U.S. citizens in South Sudan should have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance, and should carry medical evacuation insurance," states the advisory posted by the US Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Kenya

Five Varsities Get Nod to Operate, Three Risk Closure

Five universities have been allowed to continue with their operations while three others risk closure after they were… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.