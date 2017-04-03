Uganda: Recess Offers MPs Chance to Reflect On Bad Internet Laws

analysis

With Parliament on a short recess, MPs have an opportune time to reflect and take stock on the various laws that have been enacted, some of which have recently come to bite unsuspecting Ugandans.

Over the past 10 years, Parliament has passed eight laws that somehow touch on the matter of how Ugandans can use the Internet. These laws, three of which were passed by the 9th Parliament, will be the focus of this page today.

They include the Anti-Terrorism Act (2002), the National Information Technology Authority Uganda Act, the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (2010), Electronic Signatures Act (2011), The Computer Misuse Act (2011), Electronic Transactions Act (2011), Uganda Communications Act (2013) and the Anti-Pornography Act (2014).

Events in the recent past have brought into sharp focus Internet usage in relation to the various legislations passed by Parliament to regulate how Ugandans can use the Internet.

First was the case of Makerere University lecturer and social media critic Stella Nyanzi who was grilled by police's Criminal Investigations Department over her posts that have been critical of President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni.

Ms Nyanzi's case took another twist when she was barred from flying to Netherlands as she is apparently on a "no-fly list" of sorts over her social media criticism of the government.

Another case is that of Mr Swaibu Nsamba Gwogyolonga, the Forum for Democratic Change party chairman for Katikamu South constituency in Luweero District. His troubles stem from posts he made on his social media accounts depicting how he would mourn the death of President Museveni when he dies.

The duo are charged with offensive communication contrary to Section(25) of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.Ms Nyanzi has an additional charge of cyber harassment.

When Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi was gunned down, alongside his driver and bodyguard, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) quickly warned that individuals who were sharing gruesome pictures would be charged.

To add vitriol to the fireworks, before adjourning for recess, Parliament debated and demanded that action be taken against NBS TV for hosting Charles Rwomushana, a spy turned social-political commentator, accusing him of insulting female MPs. Rwomushana's case is under the ambit of the Uganda Communications Act, 2013.

To calm angry MPs, ICT and National Guidance minister Frank Tumwebaze told Parliament that UCC can only take action against broadcasting entities.

"Any aggrieved party can seek redress in courts of law against the utterances made by specific guest speakers if deemed defamatory or otherwise," he told agitated MPs.

But the narrative in all these cases that should interest MPs is that the government always fails to pin down the accused, with cases often failing simply because either the evidence cannot add up or the laws can't stand the mettle test in court.

It is under this background that Unwanted Witness, a group of activists that tracks Internet freedoms, partnered with Internews to research about Uganda's cyber laws and the report provides for sober reading for MPs about proposed reforms to Uganda's cyber laws.

The report titled 'Repressive: Uganda's worst cyber laws threatening free expression and privacy' detailed what is wrong with the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act, 2010, the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2002, and the Anti-Pornography Act, 2014.

"(Regulation of Interception of Communications Act) RICA gives the government unduly broad discretion to monitor and intercept electronic communications and postal communications between individuals, groups and organisations, "explains the report.

As a remedy, the report recommends that "national security of Uganda" must be precisely defined, procedures for the authorisation of interception be made explicit and that "national economic interest" be removed.

This particular section has also come under criticism by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) which warns that the definition of national security of Uganda "is overly broad and open to interpretation, violating the requirement that any restriction on the right to freedom of expression must be provided by law".

The UNHCR report, quoted by Unwanted Witness, warns that the provision in Section 1 "needs to be revised so that it is more precisely and narrowly defined".

"Provisions must be put in place to protect the privacy of SIM card users who are required to turn over private information under section 9," the report noted, just as UCC this week warned that it would disable all unregistered SIM cards.

Another particular provision that was singled out is Section 5(1) which touches on how a warrant for the interception of communications can be issued.

According to Section 5(1), a warrant for interception of communication can be issued if a judge believes offences ranging from murder, human trafficking, and national security or for gathering information concerning a potential threat to national security.

The UN special rapporteur has also warned that the burden of proof under the Act is "extremely low, given the potential for surveillance to result in investigation, discrimination or violation of human rights."

Defining acts of terrorism

The second law that was the subject of investigation is the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2002, with red flags raised that the Act "contravenes international standards of freedom of expression and the right to privacy due to its broad powers."

The report recommends that the offences of terrorism should be more narrowly defined, sentencing guidelines provided for the various classes of offences while Section 19 should specify the circumstances in which each type of surveillance and investigation is appropriate.

Unwanted Witness argued in its report that Section 7(2) defines terrorism very broadly to include serious interference with electronic system for purposes of influencing the government or intimidating the public or a section of the public for political, religious, social or economic gain.

"These provisions are overly broad. Their wording may criminalise legitimate behaviour, including the exercise of human rights such as the right to freedom of expression. For example, it is unclear what should be considered a serious interference with or disruption of an economic system," the report notes.

Section 9 of the Bill is singled on grounds that it violates the principle that legislation must be sufficiently precise to allow citizens determine their behaviour accordingly.

On the Anti-Pornography Act, 2014, the report notes that the definition of pornography should be redefined with precision to limit the scope of representations that are criminalised to prevent discrimination against women.

"... the Act imposes restrictions in a manner that contravenes international standards on freedom of expression and the right to privacy due to an overboard definition of pornography, the granting of unlimited discretionary power to the Pornography Control Committee and an excessive imposition of intermediary liability on Internet service providers, "the report warns about the Anti-Pornography Bill.

With these red flags raised on laws that affect Ugandans, MPs would do a better service doing some soul-searching on the issues that were raised with a view of improved legislations.

The government has already tabled amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act but there are concerns that it may not provide the necessary solutions to loopholes in the current Act.