Kenya: Why JKUAT May Close Kigali Campus

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology campus in Kigali, Rwanda is at risk of being closed following a directive from higher education regulator.

Higher Education Council executive director Innocent Mugisha has given the university six months to comply or face closure as from March 10.

"Suspend the delivery and further recruitment in all the programmes until such a time that the institution demonstrates the adequacy to deliver the programmes in line with audit recommendations," directed the regulator.

Mr Mugisha said failure to comply within the given time frame will lead to permanent closure of the programmes.

Jkuat is among 10 institutions that the regulator has put on spot in Rwanda. Kenya, in February, also released a damming report on universities and a team formed to help them rectify the mess.

CONTROVERSIES

Jkuat and Kenyatta University's setting up of campuses in Rwanda has been riddled with controversies.

Kenyatta University spent Sh370 million on setting up a campus in Rwanda and Sh53 million on establishing another in Arusha. However, the Rwanda campus is yet to start admitting students two years later.

According to Jkuat vice chancellor Mabel Imbuga, the institution used Sh10 million as seed capital for the Arusha centre and Sh21 million for Kigali campus.

She said Arusha campus was established in November 2010 while Kigali campus was established in 2012.

The two universities have been criticised for carrying out the investments without following due process.

However, the two institutions defended their investments in Rwanda and

DIRECTOR SACKED

Tanzania insisting that they were aimed at plugging skills gap and generating revenues for the institutions.

Last year, Jkuat sacked its director at the Kigali campus after the disappearance of over Sh20 million.

The Kigali campus has 1,822 students.

The two institutions have been probed by National Assembly's Public investment committee.