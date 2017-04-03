Nigeria: Lagos Lawmaker Charges Nigerian Politicians to Emulate Tinubu

A member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Eti-Osa Constituency 2, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu has called on Nigerian politicians to emulate the national leader of All Progressive Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has impacted greatly in the lives of many people.

He disclosed this to newsmen during a programme held in Lagos.

Hon. Yishawu described the APC leader as a role model and leading light of Nigeria's modern democracy, saying words can never be enough to describe his personalities in details.

According the lawmaker, one of Asiwaju's efforts, as a major arrowhead, alongside other like-minded progressive Nigerians, led to the merger of parties to form the All Progressives Congress (APC), it ultimately resulted in the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the installation of the current APC-led national government.

Engineer Yishawu stressed that Asiwaju Tinubu has impacted lives of people which transend to the development of the nation.

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you are a veritable pillar of Nigeria's modern democracy and a proven political prodigy of our times. You have, through your tenacity and upbeat spirit, over the years, carved a niche for yourself as the foremost politician of our dear nation's fledgling Fourth Republic.

"Although this was not your first foray into politics, evidently, it is in this current dispensation that you emerged as a full-fledged personality stamping your authority in the arena of local, national and international leadership.

"As the APC National Leader, you have continued to guide, inspire and lead our noble causes of liberation from political oppression and improving the quality of life of Nigerians. You have shown to all and sundry that you are indeed the leader of leaders. No doubt, yours is a sterling example of statesmanship and steadfastness," he said.

You stay the course always", he said.