3 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bail Decision Expected for Alleged Mastermind in Chief Justice Burglary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nkosinathi Msimango, the alleged mastermind behind the break-in at the Office of the Chief Justice, is set to find out on Monday whether or not he will be granted bail.

Msimango, 34, appeared for a formal bail application before Magistrate Lebogang Leshaba at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.

His brother Given Msimango and cousin Bigboy Yose, who were also arrested in connection with the robbery, were granted R1 000 bail each at the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The court found that there was no evidence, at this stage, which linked the two men to the burglary.

The State opposed the bail application, expressing concerns that Msimango might interfere with two State witnesses.

His attorney, Sammy Mahlangu, told the court that processes followed in his client's arrest were not procedural.

He said there was no proof that, if released, his client would interfere with the investigation or intimidate the witnesses. He added that there were many irregularities in the State's case.

News24

South Africa

Cape Town's Taps Could Really Run Dry

No guarantee of winter rain, scientists say Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.