Uganda: Sports Events Should Have Paramedics

editorial

On Saturday afternoon in an Azam Uganda Premier League match between Proline and Sadolin at the Philip Omondi Stadium, there was a scary moment when Sadolin goalkeeper Yunus Abubaker was flattened by a Nelson Ssenkatuka shot from close range.

Abubaker appeared concussed and had to be stretchered off during the game before being driven away to Cambridge hospital for medical attention.

Fortunately, he responded well and is now out of danger.

Abubaker's case highlights the occupational hazard the Azam Uganda Premier League operates in every day.

The game of football is a physical activity that every once in a while will suffer unfortunate occurrences like injury. It is a reality of the game and sports as a whole.

While we enjoy sports, we must remember that there is always likelihood, however remote, that a dangerous injury could occur.

In fact, many of such injuries tend to be innocuous.

But it is apparent that the management of the Uganda Premier League and the clubs have not paid adequate attention to a small detail like paramedics at football matches.

It is about time the game of football and sports for that matter in Uganda put emphasis on how to handle such crises.

Sports in Uganda tends to give prominence to useless politics with officials in federations, unions and associations seeking the limelight at the expense of the actual sportsmen.

Inevitably, the detail of major issues like paramedics tends to get lost under a haze of trivialities.

Yet bad injuries do not warn. Fatalities do not warn. Because football and other sports like boxing, cricket and rugby involve physical contact time and again, there is always a possibility that dangerous play will happen once in a while.

Or maybe a player may collapse on his own like Cameroon's Marc Vivien Foe did at the Confederations Cup in 2003 before he was pronounced dead after arriving at hospital.

Football, which is the country's biggest sports, has the wherewithal to maintain paramedics at all Uganda Premier League matches. It is better to prevent catastrophes rather than wait to cure them.

In an age where the league is making baby steps towards professionalism, it is imperative that football takes the lead and ensures that all stadia in the top flight have equipped paramedics at every game.

Football administrators must not wait for Uganda Cranes matches to have standby ambulances.

The lives of national team players are not more important than those of Sadolin, BUL and Soana.