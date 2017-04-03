3 April 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: One Dead As Police Teargas, Brutalize Kanyama Residents

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Zambia Reports
Riot police in Lusaka (file photo).
By Peter Adamu

Zambia Police yesterday brutally beat hundreds of Kanyama residents who attempted to turn up for the UPND rally in Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia. One person died in the fracas.

Sources say 300 people were detained and loaded in police trucks to various police stations.

The heavily armed State Police sealed off Twashuka grounds while detaining anyone loitering about within the premises.

Meanwhile, some residents and UPND supporters continued making their way to the rally venue vowing that their leaders Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba must address the nation especially on the crippled economy and presidential petition.

Zambia

Teachers, Parents Condemn Condom Distribution Plan for Schools

THE Basic Education Teachers of Zambia (BETUZ) and some concerned parents have roundly condemned the planned… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.