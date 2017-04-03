Photo: Zambia Reports

Riot police in Lusaka (file photo).

Zambia Police yesterday brutally beat hundreds of Kanyama residents who attempted to turn up for the UPND rally in Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia. One person died in the fracas.

Sources say 300 people were detained and loaded in police trucks to various police stations.

The heavily armed State Police sealed off Twashuka grounds while detaining anyone loitering about within the premises.

Meanwhile, some residents and UPND supporters continued making their way to the rally venue vowing that their leaders Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba must address the nation especially on the crippled economy and presidential petition.