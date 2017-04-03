Uganda: Opposition Face Uphill Task in By-Elections

The Opposition will need close to a miracle to win any seat in the forthcoming by-elections as chances of any pre-coalitions diminish by each passing day.

Previous by-elections have attracted stiff competition with both Opposition parties and Independent candidates seemingly upbeat and excited about the prospects of defeating the NRM.

They have in some cases set aside their differences and united even for a short time.

As a result, some of the by-elections have gone ahead to witness a never-seen-before voter turnout and in some cases, such as the 2014 Luweero District Woman MP by-election, giving the ruling NRM party a bloody nose.

The forthcoming by-elections have so far been low key, an issue that is likely to play in the hands of the NRM as the party seeks to further stamp its dominance in the House.

Less interest in the elections will certainly favour the ruling party which is likely to use the resources at its disposal to mobilise supporters. Apathy and its attendant low voter turnout can help incumbent parties win elections with low voter turnout and in cases of apathy.

The races

The Aruu North constituency seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal confirmed the High Court decision which nullified the election of Ms Lucy Aciro Otim, citing non-compliance with the electoral laws.

Seven candidates were nominated for the elections to be held on Thursday, April 6. The majority of candidates are independents.

Only NRM (James Nabinson Kidega Nock) and the Democratic Party (DP, Mr Benard Obina Ology) have flag bearers in the race. The independents are Ms Aciro, Mr David Ojera, Mr Henry Komakech Banya, Mr Francis Nyero Elton Lukale and Mr Justin Oryema Boswell.

In the nullified February 18, 2016, polls, Ms Aciro garnered 8,599 votes while Mr Kidega polled 8,597 votes.

Shouldn't the Opposition have pulled their weight behind Ms Aciro or the DP candidate for a realistic chance of defeating NRM? Only FDC's Onen Bernard Okeny pulled out of the race in favour of Ms Aciro. Will that be enough? Can the DP candidate displace both Ms Aciro and Mr Kidega and take the day?

More questions arise when one looks at the Kamuli by-election.

The Opposition parties' chance to take Kamuli Municipality from NRM through FDC's Salaamu Musumba could be further derailed if the long standing differences between Ms Musumba and Ms Prossy Naikoba Kanakutanda are not resolved.

Every vote counts and Ms Musumba will need each one of them, including Ms Naikoba's support, to have a realistic chance of defeating NRM's Rehema Watongola.

In the nullified exercise, Ms Watongola, according to the Electoral Commission, polled 8,174 votes while Ms Musumba got 6,702. Ms Naikoba's 493 votes and the hope of a larger turnout in favour of her will be crucial for Ms Musumba.

As the April 12 voting day approaches, this increasingly seems to be unlikely. In an interview ahead of the March 23 to 24 nomination exercise, Ms Naikoba was defiant.

"I want to give the voters an alternative brand of leadership that empowers them to hold their leaders accountable," she said.

The race will no doubt be between Ms Musumba and Ms Watongola with the latter being the person to beat. Ms Musumba, a former Kamuli LC5 chair, will be looking at appeasing the electorate with her past leadership credentials and her indisputable ability to articulate issues better than many legislators in Parliament today.

Her "questionable" academic papers may be seen as a weapon to use against her by opponents, including Ms Musumba, but Ms Watongola is using the issue that saw her kicked out of Parliament to advantage.

The High Court nullified Ms Watongola's earlier election because she did not have the required academic qualifications to be MP. She is reported to use it as strength to woo the majority uneducated voters in the rural district.

"My opponents come here [rallies] to ask for my papers not votes so they have no programme for you. For me I have come to renew my commitment to serving you and renew our mandate," Watongola said in one of her campaign speeches.

Moroto race

Karamoja sub-region and Moroto specifically has always voted religiously for NRM and it would take close to a miracle for the Opposition to register success even if they were to unite and front a joint candidate in the Moroto District Woman Member of Parliament race.

The seat fell vacant following the death of former MP Annie Logiel who died in Denmark where she had been flown for treatment. All the MPs from the district subscribe to NRM. Elections are slated for April 26.

The Opposition also enters the race against a background of loss to NRM which won all the LC5 and Woman MP slots in the new districts, except the Omoro LC5 seat which again went to a former NRM member.

The competition was not even close in many of the races with the leading NRM candidates sometimes garnering double the score of their closest challengers. FDC candidates mostly trailed in the third place with NRM-leaning Independent candidates coming second.

Divided Opposition

A united Opposition has won in many of the by-elections in the recent past or polled good numbers against NRM.

The unity perceived or formalised by all Opposition parties helped the Opposition win Luweero Woman MP race twice, Entebbe Municipality, Butambala, Bukoto South, Amuru, Jinja Municipality East Amuru and Mukono Municipality.

In Luweero, for example, NRM marshalled all resources including President Museveni campaigning for the NRM candidate.

In the end the Opposition that had teamed behind DP's Brenda Nabukenya easily beat NRM's Rebecca Nalwanga by more than 16,000 votes. NRM last defeated a joint Opposition in LC5 Busia by-elections. NRM's Stephen Wanyama Oundo beat Deo Hasubi Njoki an "inter-party coalition" candidate.

All Opposition parties in Uganda have less than 50 MPs shared by FDC, DP and Uganda Peoples Congress(UPC) but if the recent East African Legislative Assembly elections are to go by then an alliance between UPC, DP and NRM is more likely than one with FDC. The Opposition might have to wait longer.

Additional reporting by Sam Opio Caleb.