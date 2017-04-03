Photo: Financial Gazette

President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said come 2018 President Robert Mugabe, who will be 94 then, will be so old he could be assisted to vote for Morgan Tsvangirai without noticing it.

Mwonzora laughed off the idea of anybody willingly placing their future in the hands of such a leader.

According to him, even Zanu PF members and leaders are aware of that and that is why there is confusion and infighting in the ruling party because everyone is trying to position themselves to be the next leader.

The MDCT secretary general said this while addressing hundreds of party supporters Sunday who were gathered in Mufakose high density suburb Area J at the launch of the Harare province Bereka Mwana voter programme ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Bereka Mwana is an MDC-T youth recruitment programme targeting young voters that are aged between 17 to 35 years to register to vote.

"MDC is the only stable political entity in the country right now. There is a lot of infighting within Zanu PF and no other political party but MDCT has remained solid and united. Those are signs of a party ready to rule," said Mwonzora.

He added, "Come 2018, Morgan Tsvangirai is assured of one vote from Mugabe as he will be old and not be able to vote by him-self and will need assistance."

Highfield East MP, Erick Murai, then assured party supporters that as representative of the constituency it will be his duty to assist Mugabe to cast his vote.

"I will tell you after leaving the voting booth that the old man has voted for Tsvangirai because he knows that, that's where the future of the country is.