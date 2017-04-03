Namibia: Unam Move Clear After Comeback Win

UNAM pulled off a brilliant comeback win against Wanderers on Saturday, to maintain their unbeaten status and stretch their lead to eight points at the top of the Rugby Premier League log.

After trailing 19-5 midway through the first half and 31-20 midway through the second, Unam never gave up and a try by substitute wing Sunday Haitembu in the dying minutes saw them taking the lead for the first time to claim a 32-31 victory.

In an intense and physical match, Wanderers struck with two tries in two minutes to go 12-0 ahead.

Left wing Deselvano Beukes first beat his opposite number Denver Murorua with pace on the outside to dot down in the corner, while centre JC Greyling went over from broken play for a try converted by Theuns Kotze.

Unam opened their account with a fine opportunistic try by Lesley Klim who kicked a loose ball ahead and turned on the pace to beat the cover defense and dive over.

Wanderers struck back with Greyling scoring his second try after a clever kick by Kotze exposed the Unam defence, and with Kotze adding the conversion they went 19-5 ahead after 22 minutes.

Unam came storming back as they hammered away at Wanderers' line, but the defense stood firm until Unam fullback Lorenzo Louis reduced the deficit with a penalty.

Wanderers stretched their lead to 24-8 after Beukes went over for his second try after a fine counter-attack by Kotze, but just before halftime Klim went over for his second try, as he turned on the pace and ran 60m to dot down.

Unam reduced the gap to 24-20 when substitute eighth man Freddy Puriza broke away on the blindside from a scrum to dot down, but Wanderers struck back through a converted try by right wing Shawn Thomas to go 31-20 ahead with 20 minutes remaining.

A great individual try by left wing Milaan van Wyk, who side-stepped several defenders before diving over behind the posts, reduced the gap to 31-27 and Unam finally took the lead when substitute wing Haitembu went over in the left hand corner after being put clear by Klim.

Wanderers had a chance to win it at the end when they were awarded penalty, but Kotze missed the 45m attempt as Unam completed a dramatic come-from-behind win.

The victory put Unam well clear at the top of the log on 21 points, while Wanderers remain second on 13 points.

Kudus, meanwhile, moved two places up to third on 14 points after a 46-0 victory against Rehoboth on their home ground in Narraville. They scored seven tries through fullback Carlton Stevens, centre Michael Hummel, left wing Elton de Smith, eighthman Ernesto Bampton, flanker Anthony Jevu, substitute wing Zane Williams and fly half Aurelio Plato. Plato also added four conversions and a penalty.

Kudus are now third on the log on 14 points - just slightly ahead of Western Suburbs on points aggregate, after Suburbs beat United 23-17 at Suburbs Park.

In a close encounter, Suburbs held a narrow 10-7 lead at halftime, but finished stronger, scoring three tries to two to win the match.

Eighthman Egon Cloete, left wing Russel van Wyk and right wing Nikin Cloete scored their tries while Justin Nel added a conversion and a penalty and Eugene Jantjies another penalty.

United's try scorers were prop Simon Kanime and fullback Elmo van der Bijl, while lock Winmar Rust added a penalty and a conversion.

Walvis Bay moved off the foot of the log with an emphatic 56-0 victory against Reho Falcon.

They scored eight tries in the process to collect two bonus points and move up to sixth place on eight points, and overtake Rehoboth on six and Reho Falcon on two points.

Walvis Bay's try scorers were centre Cedric Haraseb (three), wing Jeroen van Dam, hooker Chris Klassen, substitute fly half Stuart McAlpine, and substitute flankers James Marx and Bruce Strauss. Fullback Dirk von Wiedts added five conversions and two penalties.