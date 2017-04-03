3 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Salesman Dips Into Cash Till

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(File photo).
By Takudzwa Matambura

A Harare man was arraigned before the courts accused of duping his employer of hardware worth $61 000 after misrepresenting that he had invoiced the sales, yet he had converted the money to his own use.

Stanley Mutetwa (34) pleaded not guilty to theft charges when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

He was remanded in custody to today for trial.

The court heard that Mutetwa's duties as a salesman at Chestlands Investments in Workington, Harare, were to account for stock and do over the counter sales after invoicing goods.

Prosecuting, Mr Tafara Chirambira alleged that during the period between January to February 2017, Chestlands Investments owner Mr Martin Manduna started observing some anomalies in the stock against sales made, and decided to investigate.

Following a tip-off from one of his workers, Mr Manduna conducted a stock- take and discovered a loss of $61 000.

Zimbabwe

Hefty Salaries for Idle City Council Bosses

Three Mutare City Council executives who were recently acquitted of gross incompetence will remain at home while… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.