Zimbabwe: Salesman Dips Into Cash Till

A Harare man was arraigned before the courts accused of duping his employer of hardware worth $61 000 after misrepresenting that he had invoiced the sales, yet he had converted the money to his own use.

Stanley Mutetwa (34) pleaded not guilty to theft charges when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

He was remanded in custody to today for trial.

The court heard that Mutetwa's duties as a salesman at Chestlands Investments in Workington, Harare, were to account for stock and do over the counter sales after invoicing goods.

Prosecuting, Mr Tafara Chirambira alleged that during the period between January to February 2017, Chestlands Investments owner Mr Martin Manduna started observing some anomalies in the stock against sales made, and decided to investigate.

Following a tip-off from one of his workers, Mr Manduna conducted a stock- take and discovered a loss of $61 000.