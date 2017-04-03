Botswana: State of Roads Concern

Lentsweletau — Government is aware of the need to improve the state of roads across the country, but the challenge is lack of funds, says President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

Responding to concerns raised by Lentsweletau residents, among them Kgosi Morulaganyi Makgasane, during a kgotla meeting, President Khama concurred with residents on the need to tar some roads such as the Lentsweletau/Molepolole road to ease congestion.

He, however, noted that road construction was costly, adding that tarring a kilometre required P5 million.

He said it would be costly for the government to construct the 35 kilometre Molepolole/Lentsweletau road given the shortage of funds.

On other development projects that residents said they were long promised, including a unified secondary school, President Khama said it would have been an oversight as a catchment area was a determining factor in the location of a school.

Former education minister, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi clarified the matter, saying Motswakhumo Junior Secondary School could not be upgraded given its proximity to other senior secondary schools such as Mogoditshane, Kgari Sechele and Mahupu in Takatokwane.

President Khama pleaded with Lentsweletau residents to appreciate that the government had limited resources that continued to impact on developments.

The Minister of Transport and Communications, Mr Kitso Mokaila shared the President's sentiments, saying there were no plans for the Lentsweletau/Molepolole road because of lack of funds. He said they were working on rehabilitating roads that were left damaged by the recent rains.

Residents had earlier called for President Khama's intervention over a number of development projects which they said had been shelved or implemented in other villages.

They said the projects included the construction of a unified secondary school, police station, Sub-district council as well as the upgrading of the health facility.

Kgosi Makgasane said promises were made by previous ministers, but that feedback was never given on why such promises failed to materialise.

He was, however, grateful for President Khama's recent donation of bricks to help towards the construction of a kgotla shelter.

On land issues, the Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Mr Prince Maele assured residents that a P5 million tender has been issued for the Lentsweletau land servicing and that it would benefit 2 486 residents.

He promised 11 houses constructed under the public officers housing initiative with the goal to alleviate shortage of accommodation for public officers in the area.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Slumber Tsogwane told the meeting that Kweneng District Council would require over P1 billion to improve the roads that were in a bad state.

He briefed residents about the delayed plans to construct four sub districts.

Mr Tsogwane stated that arrangements were, however, made through the establishment of a resourced service centre to provide services to areas around Lentsweletau.

Deputy permanent secretary in the health ministry, Mr Botsang John assured Lentsweletau residents that their clinic would operate 24 hours beginning June.

Lentsweletau/Mmopane Member of Parliament, Mr Vincent Seretse assured resident that he would not give up until the Molepolole/Lentsweletau road was tarred. He pleaded for the regular grading of the road to improve its state.

