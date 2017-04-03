3 April 2017

South Africa: Bulls Turned to AB De Villiers for Help

It has been a tough old season for the Bulls, with just one win from five to show for their Super Rugby efforts so far.

The draw has not been kind - they have played only one match at Loftus this season, which they won - but the Bulls find themselves a massive 17 points behind the Stormers in Africa Conference 1.

It has placed coach Nollis Marais under some increased pressure, and the Bulls have now confirmed that they have been using and will continue to make use of a number of independent consultants.

One of those includes Proteas ODI captain AB de Villiers, who has already been involved at Loftus when he met with Marais and High Performance Manager Xander Janse van Rensburg to chat about building a team culture.

"We have used various consultants where needed and upon request from our coaching staff," Bulls CEO Barend van Graan said.

"This is nothing new and our Head Coach and High Performance Manager has initiated a number of visits by consultants to advise and assist.

Other consultants to have worked with the Bulls this season include Springbok assistant coaches Johann van Graan and Matthew Proudfoot as well as team culture expert Owen Eastwood, who has also worked with the Proteas in the past.

The Bulls, looking to play a more attack-minded brand of rugby, also called on New Zealand coaches Wayne Smith and Dave Rennie, who have had "information sessions" with the current coaching staff.

The Bulls are next in action when they travel to Tokyo this weekend for a date with the Sunwolves.

