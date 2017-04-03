Photo: Saviour Kasukuwere/facebook

Zanu-PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere (file photo).

ZANU PF members in Bindura will on Monday hold a demonstration against the party's national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, state media reports said.

Kasukuwere is accused of "plotting to unconstitutionally unseat President Robert Mugabe".

According to the reports, the demo, which has been endorsed by several MPs and party leaders from the area, has been cleared by the police. Kasukuwere reportedly tried to pre-empt the march by trying to organise a separate solidarity march for Mugabe but was turned down by the police.

The reports said Kasukuwere sought to "capture party structures" by imposing candidates on strategic positions with the aim of causing an extraordinary Zanu PF congress ahead of the 2018 polls and ultimately remove Mugabe.

Mugabe, who will be 94 then, is Zanu PF's candidate for the 2018 presidential election.

Kasukuwere is also said to have angered the Grace Mugabe led Women's League by trying to block demonstrations against Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka who are accused of insulting the First Lady. Moyo is Grace's deputy while Mahoka is part of the league's executive.

According to the state media, provincial leaders in the Mashonaland Central province have recommended Kasukuwere's expulsion.

Ironically, Kasukuwere is known to be part of the so called Generation 40 which is pushing for Grace's presidency.