3 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 6 Arrested Over Child Sacrifice

By Dan Wandera

Luweero — Police in Luweero District have arrested six people, including a traditional healer, in connection to the death of a three-year- old boy whose body was recovered at Bweyeyo village after missing from his parents' home last Friday.

Luweero District police Criminal Investigations Department officer, Mr Raymond Jaggwe, confirmed the arrests last weekend, saying the suspects are going to help them in their investigations.

He identified the deceased as Muhamudu Kasiba, whose body was recovered at the home of one of the residents, with deep cut wounds on the throat.

"We conducted a postmortem and allowed the burial to go ahead. We also have in custody the father of the deceased, a traditional healer in the area and other suspects," Mr Jaggwe told the Daily Monitor at the weekend.

According to the Bweyeyo village chairperson, Mr George William Bweyeyo, the disappearance of the boy was reported by the mother, Ms Betty Nakazibwe, after discovering that the child was missing from her house last Friday.

The mother had that morning reportedly left the baby sleeping at her home, but found him missing upon return.

"The deep cut on the throat of the deceased and the way the baby disappeared from the home of its mother raises concern. We are getting leading clues regarding the matter to ascertain the allegations of suspected child sacrifice. Our team has already got some sensitive information to help with the investigations," Mr Edward Kyaligonza, the Savannah regional police commander, told the Daily Monitor.

