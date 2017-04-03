Tanzania: Addis Pledges Experts to Cement Transport Ties

The Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn has said his government will send a team of experts to team up with Tanzanian government in identifying potential areas of cooperation in the transport sector.

Mr Desalegn reiterated his commitment to use the Dar es Salaam Port in transporting cargo as well as extending cooperation with Tanzania on Air Freight Forwarding Services.

The Ethiopian leader commended the Port of Dar es Salaam for higher efficiency and said that the Ethiopian Shipping Line will start to call at the Port of Dar es Salaam in the near future.

Speaking few minutes after visiting Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) yesterday, Mr Desalegn said: "I am glad to learn that TPA is working very hard to make the service competitive for the benefit of our people.

" "Ethiopia is keen to learn from Tanzania because our country has a comparative advantage in the transport sector whereby we have Ethiopian shipping line, one of the few remaining on the African continent," said Mr Desalegn.

In his remarks, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa expressed Tanzania's commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

TPA Director General (DG), Engineer Deusdedit Kakoko, said with the number of measures taken such as automation of services, installation of Integrated Security System (ISS) and improved spatial and infrastructure capacity to increase the efficiency at the Port, "We are actually looking forward for a much more volume in future as envisaged in our Port Master Plan," he said, adding:

"In cognizance of the increase in traffic volume in future, we are committed to ensuring that the Port infrastructure and superstructure are modernised in response to regional trade demands, notably lower costs of transportation, which will be earned through greater economies of scale by handling bigger ships at operational excellence.

" To achieve this, the DG noted, the government had fully secured financial support amounting to 400 million US dollars (over 800bn/-) to implement projects aimed at modernisation and expansion of the Port of Dar es Salaam.

According to him, further funds had also been set aside to invest in all other ports. The TPA boss added that the Port remains strategic and uniquely located to serve Ethiopia further in its unstoppable development.

"We are ready to receive Ethiopian ships and cargo through efficient, effective and safe cargo hub," he stressed. The Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said Tanzania considers the availability of Port facilities and expansion as well as port related intermodal transport infrastructure help to timely meet the demand of customers.

He said that the government had done quite a lot in this area, with the aim of creating capacity ahead of future demands as well as making the country's ports deliver seamless services throughout the supply chain and into the hinterland.

"Through various projects, TPA will continue to enhance its capacity to develop a cargo hub capable to meet the needs of the Ethiopian government and Business Community.

An intermodal network of the port, road, railway and air transport is already available to serve the current and future needs," said the Minister. Mr Desalegn was in the country for a two-day State visit on an invitation by President John Magufuli.

He flew back to Addis Ababa yesterday after his official tour of the Dar es Salaam Port. Dr Magufuli, Mr Majaliwa and other senior government officials bid the Ethiopian leader farewell at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).