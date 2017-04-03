Kenya: Western Stima Stun Gor Mahia in Kisumu

Fredrick Shimonyo struck twice in the second half as Western Stima stunned 15-time champions Gor Mahia 2-1 in high-tempered match played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

At Afraha, Ugandan import Shaffiq Batambuze converted a first half penalty to propel defending champions Tusker to a 1-0 win over Chemelil Sugar.

Former champions Mathare United recorded their first loss of the season at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos where they lost 2-1 to Sofapaka, as Sony Sugar beat Thika United 1-0 at the Awendo Green Stadium.

In Kisumu, Rwandan import Jacques Tuyisenge converted a controversial penalty in the 16th minute to give K'Ogalo the lead. Midfielder Fredrick Shimonyo however restored parity with yet another penalty in the 67th minute.

Shimonyo delivered the winning goal in the 80th minute from a corner kick to hand the Henry Omino coached side an exhilarating win.

"We performed badly against Sofapaka and but I must admit the match was an eye opener since it helped us address our weakness. Our opponents were better than us but we utilized well our chances to get the results we wanted.

"This win is a motivation to my players and we are keen to keep on improving in our next matches," Omino said after the match.

Keen on making amends to their first loss of the season, Stima kicked the match off on the right foot and within the first five minutes, they had already earned two corners that failed to rattle the Gor Mahia's defence.

With a solid defence anchored on centre backs Jackson Saleh and Vitalis Akumu, striking pair of Tuyisenge and Timothy Otieno found it tough to penetrate in the first ten minutes despite numerous attempts.

However, the dynamics of the match changed in the 16th minute when Gor Mahia were awarded a controversial penalty after skipper Saleh was adjudged to have fouled Tuyisenge in the box though it was 50-50 challenge ahead of the collision.

Tuyisenge took the resultant spot kick sending Western Stima number two Stephen Odhiambo the wrong side for Gor's fifth goal of the season.

The goal fired up Kogalo's hunger upfront and would have doubled their lead had Timothy Otieno aimed well at the target from Karim Nizigiyimana's cross from the right.

Tuyisenge also had two chances to stretch the lead before the break but all failed to hit the target.

On resumption, Western Stima coach summoned Hubert Kopany and Moses Arita for Benard Ondiek and Wesley Kemboi, while Meddie Kagere replaced Otieno on the other end.

The changes paid dividends for the home side when Kopany was fouled in the box with centre referee pointing to the spot.

Shimonyo converted the spot kick to silence Gor Mahia fans after sending Boniface Oluoch the wrong side.

Gor Mahia tactician Marcelo Ferreira then summoned George Odhiambo for the tired Ernest Wendo in the 77th minute in search of a winning goal. However, it is Stima that had the last laugh as Shimonyo once more stabbed in the winner with ten minutes left to put the match beyond doubt.

Reports by Gaitano Pesa, Celestine Olilo and Francis Mureithi

WEEKEND RESULTS

Mathare United 1-2 Sofapaka

SoNy Sugar 1-0 Thika United

Tusker 1-0 Chemelil Sugar

Western Stima 2-1 Gor Mahia

Zoo 0-2 Nakumatt

Kariobangi Sharks 0-1 Ulinzi Stars

Bandari 3-0 Muhoroni Youth

Kakamega Homeboyz 1-1 Posta Rangers

AFC Leopards 2-1 Nzoia Sugar