Kenya: Head for the Stadium, Leopards On to Something

column

Now that we have found our rhythm, with encouraging back-to-back wins, true fans of AFC Leopards must come our en force and throw all their weight behind the boys to keep the good run going.

Yes, this run should go on ad infinitum, or at least until November when we win the league and finally stand where we rightly belong: At the pinnacle of Kenyan club football.

As we look forward to a good season, the team needs our full support to succeed in the coming matches.

We are yet to improve our attendance figures at the stadium which have not been impressive in recent years, yet our fan base can be counted into the millions.

As we eagerly await for the league title, the true AFC Leopards fans must make it a weekly commitment to get their bums away from home and onto the stands in the stadium to push our beloved boys to victory.

By God's grace, and with the Ingwe following's support victory shall be ours.

And for you Ingwe fans who have not gone to the stadium this season - for whatever reason - why, you are missing out on many exciting things.

Ingwe has very talented players with the ability to improve, which must be sending shivers of fear down the spine of our noise neighbours Gor Mahia.

There is pace in this Leopards team, hard work, determination, discipline, hunger, eagerness to learn and discipline.

This would be the right time to add them one more quality; the ability to be fearsome. This can greatly be enhances by the 12th man, you the fan.

I'm thus urging our supporters, scattered all over the Kenyan republic and around the world, to troop back to the stadium in their numbers, wherever they are and whenever they can.

For those who did not watch, it was a difficult game against Nzoia United on Saturday at Machakos. Remember, Nzoia showed no respect to champions Tusker humiliating them 5-2. Going into our game last Saturday, the newly promoted side was high on confidence and even, menacingly, talked about "itching for Leopards".

They had lined up to slaughter Ingwe, but the opposite happened. Leopards may not have been in complete charge of proceedings but coming back against a very difficult team like Nzoia - ask Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi - shows the tons of character our boys have.

I must thank coach John Stewart Hall for making me proud.

The former Academy Director at Birmingham City, a top side in England, has introduced his professionalism to the playing unit.

The tactician, who sacrificed his holidays to remain behind and help the players build up fitness, has a rich experience which is serving to enrich the club.

He has ensured that their is a competent and working back room staff. Have you seen how fit the boys are? Well, all I can say is that there is an accomplished fitness trainer working on the team.

Many thanks to the club management for giving Hall and his team space to run the show.

They must also give him all the support he may need to succeed as he makes deliberate efforts to ensure that the club's goals and objectives of winning at least a major title this season are achieved.

Since he took over, Hall, who has coached Pune FC in India and Sofapaka in the Kenyan Premier League has instilled discipline in the playing unit.

Hull led Azam to the 2015 Cecafa Kagame Cup title after soundly beating Gor Mahia 2-0 in the final in Dar es Salaam, started his league campaign with Leopards by thrashing newly promoted Nakumatt 3-0.

We are on to something here. I will repeat it again, true Ingwe fans must proudly don their blue and white jersey, pay up and attend the club's matches. Make a date, Leopards next game is on Wednesday against Ulinzi Stars in Machakos.