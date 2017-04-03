South Africa: O'Sullivan Expected in Court for Alleged Kidnapping, Extortion Case

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan and his associate are set to appear in the Randburg Regional Court on Monday.

They face charges of fraud, kidnapping and extortion, relating to a former employee of personal injury lawyers Ronald Bobroff, Cora van der Merwe.

O'Sullivan and Melissa Naidu have pleaded not guilty.

Personal injury attorney Bobroff and his son, also a personal injury attorney named Darren, were struck off the roll of attorneys in December and are believed to be living in Australia after skipping the country.

The Bobroffs are accused of overcharging victims for claims against the Road Accident Fund.

News24