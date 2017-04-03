Kenya: Gor Officials Literally Sleeping On the Job

column

Greetings from Bukavu, DRC!

Even this far away, my mind is still set on our beloved Gor Mahia.

Today I want to continue with the topic I started last week which is on the unity of the elected officials.

As I mentioned and as we all know, this is largely non-existent and it seems everybody there has an agenda of their own.

Which is exactly not how to run a club, more so a big club like Gor Mahia.

This is my appeal to chairman Ambrose Rachier - please crack the whip and have all officials reading from the same script.

We have just come from perhaps the most divisive elections ever in the history of the club and majority of those who got elected just escaped by the skin of their teeth and the last thing we would expect from them is the arrogance some of them are already displaying.

Hear ye well all the club officials - Gor Mahia is much bigger than you and your family plus clan combined.

For every one official sitting in the office there are a hundred and one equally - if not more - capable than you are and even if you stepped down this evening by tomorrow morning we will have someone sitting on that seat.

Second, you are not doing any of us a favour by being an official of the club.

I never saw anyone being dragged out of their house and begged to be an official. Most of you campaigned tooth and nail to get the seats.

You asked for a job so you better do it right.

Almost four months in the office we are yet to see any major undertaking from you guys.

There is the 100 day mark people usually talk about and this has come and passed with barely a whimper from you telling us where you are taking Gor Mahia.

Quite a number of the elected officials are known to me at a personal level and I must hasten to add that they are generally men and women with the best of intentions for the club.

However, there seems to be a lot whose sole aim was to be elected as a Gor Mahia official and having achieved what was apparently their life's biggest mission they are content sitting tight and twiddling their thumbs generally doing nothing.

I believe I am talking for a majority of the fan base when I ask that the officials must wake up and work for their employers- the supporters.

Tomorrow might be a bit late, and if you guys got started right now we would all be happy.