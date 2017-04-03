After a high-octane news week in which President Jacob Zuma fully embraced the role of the enemy of the South African people, the focus shifts to the ANC headquarters on Monday for the next chess moves. Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete announced on Sunday that she would engage in a consultation process on the requests for a motion of no confidence in the president. Mbete's hasty return to South Africa has, however, more to do with the warfare inside the ANC than attending to the requests. While she would have to allow the parliamentary debate at some point, she appears to be involved in the mop-up operation after the dam walls burst in the ANC.



South Africa's week of hell began with the SMS sent to former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, which he received when he landed at Heathrow Airport in London early on Monday morning. The SMS communicated an instruction from the Presidency that Gordhan and National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile should abandon their investor roadshow and return to South Africa immediately. Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas's leg of the roadshow was also cancelled.

That was the signal that trouble was coming.

Turbulence rocked the...