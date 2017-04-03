Kenya: Edwin Koech Smashes Milano Record

Kenya's Edwin Koech on Sunday won the Milano Marathon in a new course record of 2:03:17.

The previously record was set by Duncan Kibet in 2008.

Kenneth Mungara, the 2015 race winner, had been tipped to excel in Italy, but he came in second in 2:09:37 ahead of Godana Abdela from Ethiopia who finished third in 2:10:05.

In the ladies category, Sheila Chepkech won in a time of 2:29:52.

Several Kenyan runners were dropped in the last few kilometres of the tight race

Incerti Anna from Italy finished second in 2:29:58.

In Berlin Half Marathon, Kenyans completed a clean sweep of the men and women's races.

Gilbert Masai clocked 59:57 to take the first place with Vincent Kipchumba (60:32) second and Reuben Limaa third (61:43).

In the ladies category, Joan Melly won in 68:45.