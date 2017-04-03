Nigeria: Delta PDP Chieftain Calls for Sack of Sheriff, Makarfi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr Ben Enwose-Williams, yesterday, called on the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party to order the sack of the two embattled factional chairmen of the party, Sen. Modu Sheriff and Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, to save the image of the party.

Enwose-Williams, who addressed newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, said that the leadership of the party should not continue to use the precious time it should use to move the party forward in settling issues that cannot yield fruitful results.

Appealing to the leadership of the party to sack both factional chairmen, Enwose-Williams said that the party has grown beyond the lingering leadership tussle, adding that it will not do the party any good but rather reduce the party's strength to the barest minimum in future elections.

Noting that no member of the party was bigger than the party, he said that the party is supreme, and that the decision of the leadership of the party is binding on any member.

Urging the leadership of the party to look inward and start shopping for a more a reliable, diligent and responsible person as the national chairman, he said that as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced the time table for the 2019 general election, it was time to start settling all internal quarrel.