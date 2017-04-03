3 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Delta PDP Chieftain Calls for Sack of Sheriff, Makarfi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gab Ejuwa

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr Ben Enwose-Williams, yesterday, called on the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party to order the sack of the two embattled factional chairmen of the party, Sen. Modu Sheriff and Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, to save the image of the party.

Enwose-Williams, who addressed newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, said that the leadership of the party should not continue to use the precious time it should use to move the party forward in settling issues that cannot yield fruitful results.

Appealing to the leadership of the party to sack both factional chairmen, Enwose-Williams said that the party has grown beyond the lingering leadership tussle, adding that it will not do the party any good but rather reduce the party's strength to the barest minimum in future elections.

Noting that no member of the party was bigger than the party, he said that the party is supreme, and that the decision of the leadership of the party is binding on any member.

Urging the leadership of the party to look inward and start shopping for a more a reliable, diligent and responsible person as the national chairman, he said that as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced the time table for the 2019 general election, it was time to start settling all internal quarrel.

Nigeria

Attacks On Nigerian Students in India

Nigerian and other African students studying in India recently came under attack from unruly Indian crowds. Some were… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.