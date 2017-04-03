Nigeria: Historic Resolution Reached Against Boko Haram

Maiduguri — Ccountries suffering attacks by the Boko Haram terror group have welcomed the first resolution by the United Nations addressing the crisis in the Lake Chad Basin.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2349 (2017) this past weekend, the UN Security Council condemned all terrorist attacks, violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses by Boko Haram and Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da'esh) in the region.

The terror includes killings, abductions, child, early and forced marriage, rape, sexual slavery and the increasing use of girls as suicide bombers. Sexual exploitation and abuse, extra-judicial killings and torture are also prevalent.

"Those responsible must be held to account and brought to justice," the Security Council stated. Cameroon's UN representative, Tommo Monthe, described the resolution as a "step change" in mobilizing international support for countries to combat Boko Haram. Nigeria's representative, Anthony Bosah, welcomed the resolution's call for enhanced regional military cooperation and coordination.

Nigeria is worst affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has claimed over 20 000 lives and displaced more than 2 million people as the militants force the establishment of an Islamic State in the West African country.

It was reported the militants abducted over 20 women and children in northeast Nigeria at the weekend. The resolution follows a Security Council mission to Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria in March.

"We will fail the people of the region if we do not respond to what we saw," Matthew Rycroft, Security Council President, said.

- CAJ News