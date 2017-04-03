Nigeria: Iwobi in Action, Iheanacho Missing As Arsenal, Manchester City Draw

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi was a substitute for Danny Welbeck while national teammate Kelechi Iheanacho was not in City's squad as Arsenal and Manchester City played a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Arsenal showed signs of recovery from their recent dismal run of form as they twice fought back from behind to draw.

The Gunners had lost four out of their previous five Premier League games, and faced City against uncertainty surrounding manager Arsene Wenger's future, with more protests staged before kick-off.

Arsenal got off to the worst possible start when Leroy Sane put City ahead after only five minutes, running on to Kevin de Bruyne's routine pass to round David Ospina.

Theo Walcott capped a spell of Arsenal pressure to scramble home an equaliser five minutes before the break at Emirates Stadium.

But they were on equal terms for only two minutes before Sergio Aguero's powerful finish put City back in front.

Arsenal lost Laurent Koscielny to injury at half-time and it was his central defensive partner Shkodran Mustafi who rose above City's defence from a corner to restore parity after 53 minutes.

Aguero missed two good chances for City and manager Pep Guardiola was furious that a late handball appeal against Nacho Monreal was ignored.

The result left the Spaniard's side in fourth and Arsenal in sixth place in the table -- seven points of the top-four pace.

NAN also reports that two banners were held aloft at the final whistle -- and both summed up the confusion currently surrounding Arsenal and manager Wenger.

One read "Forever In Your Debt -- One Arsene Wenger" and the other carried the slogan "All Good Things Must Come To An End".

There were renewed protests from a noisy, but relatively small, group of Arsenal fans before kick-off.

It was to illustrate the pressure on Arsenal's manager, but there were precious few signs of discontent inside the stadium.

The smart money remains on Wenger extending his stay as manager which stretches back to October 1996.

But this result and performance did little either way to clear the muddied waters around this part of north London.

Wenger insists his decision is made while Arsenal's board say the next move will be mutual.

As it is therefore, a draw almost summed up what seems to be the current inertia among the decision-makers.

If Arsenal had won, it would certainly have made any announcement more palatable, while a loss would have made it a harder sell.

As it is, a draw means the uncertainty goes on.

In the other EPL match also played on Sunday, Swansea City and Middlesbrough produced a stale goalless draw.

The result did little to enhance either team's prospects of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Both sides created chances in a high-octane opening but the pace soon faltered as the players seemed gripped by tension.

Swansea's Leroy Fer wasted a fine opportunity as he blazed over from close range in the 89th minute, while Rudy Gestede headed wide for the visitors in added time.