Tanzania: Yanga Throws Title Race Open

Holders Young Africans recaptured the Mainland Premier League top spot, following a 1-0 win over Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Zambian striker, Aubrey Chirwa scored the lone goal of the match to help his team go top on 56 points from 25 matches, one point above rivals Simba, who were on the sideline yesterday. However, the Msimbazi Reds could return to the top of the table if they win away to Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba today.

It was a make or break encounter for Yanga yesterday because any slip up could have dented their hope in a race for title defence. The crucial victory came on what had looked as if it might be a miserable afternoon for Yanga after they lost midfielder Justine Zulu to what appeared a serious knee injury in the 27th minute.

Azam also lost striker, Yahya Mohamed after picking a knock a minute before the interval. Playing without their top two strikers, sulking Zimbabwean striker, Donald Ngoma and Burundian Amissi Tambwe, Yanga hardly threatened.

And, Azam enjoyed early control of the game, with Himid Mao, Frank Domayo and Salum Aboubakar seeing much of the balls in the midfield. Despite losing, Azam were a better side, creating a host of scoring chances and half chances especially in the first half but failed to translate them into goals as Yanga defended really well.

The match started slowly but Azam were slightly on a front foot and just three minutes into the game, Ramadhani Singano's corner kick was cleared at the near post by a Yanga defender. Then, Juma Abdul failed to reach out to a Simon Msuva's pass inside the box. In the eighth minute, Shabaan Idd rose above defenders to connect Singano's cross but skipper Nadir Haroub Ali was well positioned to clear the danger. Yanga replied with a fierce attack a minute later, but Gardiel Michael made a timely tackle to stop Chirwa.

In the 25th minute, Michael's set piece nearly beat goalkeeper Deogratius Munishi at the near post but the keeper stretched to the limit to stop the shot. Yanga had their first genuine effort on goal, with Zulu testing keeper Aishi Manula with a smart shot but his right-footed effort in the 27th minute was unable to hit the target.

In the process the Zambian holding midfielder picked a serious injury and was to be replaced by Emmanuel Martin. Azam continued to pour forward in numbers and after half an hour mark, Salum Aboubakar misfired a shot inside the box.

Yanga also came close in six minutes later, when Deus Kaseke's ball in the box nearly found Chirwa in space but Yakubu Mohamed was quick to intervene and cleared the danger. In the 38th minute, Yahya Mohamed and Ramadhani Singano exchanged neat one two touches and the striker aimed at the near post but Munishi parried it off for corner kick.

It was all Azam now and in the 41st minute Michael cross found Yahya in the box but the striker's shot was blocked by Haroub, Singano's shot outside 18 metres narrowly missed the target.

In the 53rd minute Aboubakar poked the ball from Togolese defender Vincent Bossou but he failed to score. A minute before the interval, Yahaya Mohamed was stretched off after picking a knock and striker, Samuel Afful from Ghana replaced him.

However, Azam were clearly missing striker and skipper, John Bocco as they created numerous scoring opportunities in the first half but Yahaya Mohamed and Shabaan Iddi were not up to the task. After the restart, Azam were on the front foot and Afful was left cursing after missing from a sitter in the 47th minute.

And in the 51st minute, Msuva received a neat pass from Juma Abdul but fired his shot wide. Coach George Lwandamina made changes in the 54th minute, with Geoffrey Mwaishuya coming in for Kaseke but still Azam were in control.

In the 55th minute Singano's brilliant set piece almost chipped the paints. Afful missed a great chance to put Azam ahead again in the 63rd minute, he was set up by Aboubakar and facing the keeper he drifted his shot agonizingly wide. Azam introduced Joseph Mahundi for Singano in the 69th minute. Azam were punished for their ineptness.

In the 70th minute Chirwa coolly netted in what happened to be the first chance of the second half for Yanga. He received a long ball from Haruna Niyonzima and raced clear of Erasto Nyoni and Yakubu Mohammed to beat static goalkeeper, Manula. Chirwa showed good touches and neat skills to beat the two defenders and goalkeeper.