Kenya: It's Kudos for Great Show

It was a pretty good weekend for Kenya on the athletics front as our runners dominated the track and captured the headlines with some impressive displays.

On Saturday, Joyciline Jepkosgei stirred the global distance running scene when she shattered four world records on her way to winning the Prague Half Marathon in a record-breaking time of 1:04:52.

Yesterday, the spotlight was on Mathew Kisorio and Pamela Rotich, who won the Daegu International Marathon's men and women's titles.

Kisorio, who finished in a time 2:07:32, interestingly led his own brother Peter Some in a laudable 1-2 Kenyan finish.

The women were far more impressive, sweeping the top three places, and cementing our pedigree as a sporting super power.

It is also just a week since the World Cross Country Championships in Kampala, where Team Kenya finished on top of the medal standings.

These achievements underscore our position as an athletics powerhouse in long distance running.

We commend all the winners for keeping the country at the top in the sporting world.

These successes should serve as a motivation to our younger runners preparing for the World Under-18 Championship to be held at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi in June.

The template has been set for these junior athletes to channel all their energies into extending our winning streak on the track.

