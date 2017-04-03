Nigeria: APC Wades Into Legislature-Executive Rift, Meets Senate Caucus Tomorrow

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will tomorrow meet with the party's caucus in the Senate in a bid to intervene in the on-going rift between the executive and the legislature.

National chairman of the governing APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, had last week led a delegation of party leaders to a closed door meeting with the party's caucus in the House of Representatives.

After the meeting with the APC caucus in the House, the party's national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, had said the APC national chairman pleaded with the lawmakers to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, even in the face of some of the expressed grievances which may be considered as genuine.

In a statement it issued yesterday, the party said, while tomorrow's meeting is coming at the behest of the "worsening relationship between the two arms of government", it had already embarked on series of consultations with the key actors, aimed at resolving the growing impasse.

Abdullahi noted that the APC would not support any member of the party or anyone appointed on its platform to disrespect the legislative institution.

He statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday reads in part: "The party expresses its happiness with the committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to re-examine the Executive relationship with the National Assembly.

"The party considers the committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as a step in the right direction, which demonstrates President Buhari's recognition of the paramount importance of the legislative institution in a democracy".

The party also reiterated its commitment to ensure that the relationship between the two critical arms of government improved further, just as it commended the National Assembly leadership for its maturity and pre-disposition to have all the issues resolved as quickly as possible in the interest of the party and the nation as a whole.

The party, however, warned that it would not hesitate to take appropriate action against any member whose utterances or behaviour were capable of jeopardising the peace initiative or further worsening the existing situation.