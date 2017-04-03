Kenya: Politicians Fight to Clear Names Over Fake Papers Claims

A section of politicians in the Jubilee Party are fighting to clear their names after complaints arose that they had fronted inauthentic documents for clearance.

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Starehe MP Maina Kamanda and Belgut parliamentary aspirant Nelson Koech are among politicians required to defend their records after complaints were filed with the party. They all dismissed the complaints as petty diversions.

Uasin Gishu's governorship contender Zedekiah Buzeki is also facing a court case after a lawyer sued demanding he produces his papers.

As the April 21 party's primaries draw closer, Jubilee Party admitted it had received complaints on certain aspirants suspected to have filed invalid testimonials.

Mr Koech, who lost out last year in the Kericho Senate by-election, was accused of presenting a police clearance certificate, commonly known as the certificate of good conduct, that does not reflect his past criminal record.

The complainant identified as Albert Bore claimed that one certificate issued on February 22 showed Mr Koech had criminal record indicating two pending investigations of "creating disturbance", while another issued later on March 13 showed he had no criminal record. The complainant argued the confusion needs to be cleared.

"It is my humble request to have this matter reviewed by you (party head office) before we go for party nominations," he wrote on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Mr Koech claimed political witch-hunt, saying he had only submitted an authentic certificate from the police.

Mr Kamanda, too, dismissed a petition submitted by 10 voters who argue his secondary school certificate had alterations.

Mr Kamanda argued he never presented the said certificate, adding similar claims were made against him in 2013 before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations dismissed them.

"This is a cut-and-paste complaint raised against me in 2013 and which investigations exonerated me. I have never submitted such a document and I think it is just a malicious accusations," Kamanda told the Nation on Thursday.

For Senator Sonko, complainants argued he got a degree yet his high school grade did not allow him to pursue one. But he argues that claim is invalid, since he attained the degree progressively.

The party's secretary general Raphael Tuju said that while the party is looking at every detail to weed out witch-hunt among rivals, he warned aspirants could be removed from ballots if discovered even on the day of nominations. Aspirants were forced to sign a self-declaration documents to indicate they submitted only what they earned.

"For People who have written to us raising concerns about certain aspirants they feel their papers are not straight, we have written to those specific people about these allegations to get their responses. We know sometimes this could be sabotage but we will investigate the cases," he said.