Kenya: Mind Your Business, Moses Wetang'ula Tells Jubilee Leaders

National Super Alliance co-principal Moses Wetang'ula on Sunday told Jubilee leaders to stop poking their noses into opposition affairs.

He said Nasa would get its presidential flagbearer without taking orders from President Uhuru Kenyatta or his deputy William Ruto.

The Ford-Kenya leader said the alliance would pick its flagbearer "at the most appropriate time, which should not bother Jubilee leaders".

"We are not answerable to them. Let them concentrate on their things," the Bungoma Senator said at Nyabururu Catholic Church in Kisii County, where he received defectors, among them Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka.

He was accompanied by several lawmakers, including senators Boni Khalwale (Kakamega) and Catherine Mukite (Nominated), MPs Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza) and Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), together with some aspirants.

Dr Timothy Arege, the author of fasihi setbook Mstahiki Meya, also joined Ford-K from ODM. He will be vying for the Kitutu Chache North seat against Mr Jimmy Angwenyi.

TOWER OF BABEL

On Saturday, Mr Ruto and National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale likened Nasa to the Tower of Babel.

Mr Ruto said opposition leaders were "a confused mob that cannot lead the country".

"If they are fighting on who to pick as their flagbearer, what will they do once they get elected?" he asked at a rally in Bomet County.

Mr Wetang'ula said Mr Kenyatta and his deputy were funding a scheme to destabilise the opposition alliance.

He said if Jubilee were to lead for one more term, inflation would ruin the country. He said the country's international debts had ballooned over the years but tripled during the Jubilee era.

"Who else knows that the economy is growing? It is only Ruto and Kenyatta," Mr Wetang'ula said, adding that the answer to the problems afflicting the country lay in voting for the Opposition.

Dr Khalwale said Mr Kenyatta was guilty of economic crimes against humanity.