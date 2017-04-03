Tanzania: Simba Title Bid Hangs On Cliff

Bukoba — Simba's campaign to win this year's Premier League title sufLeague title sufLeague title suf fered a big blow yesterday following a 2-1 loss to Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

Simba, who hoped to regain the helm by beating the hosts, saw their title hopes whisked away after painful loss.

The loss, however, was a relief to their traditional rivals, Young Africans, who are now leading the point table after beating tough contenders, Azam FC in their tense game at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The victory placed Yanga at the top with 56 teams, only Simba could overtake them if they had won their yesterday match. Simba have now remained second-placed with 55 points while Kagera Sugar have claimed the third place after beating Simba yesterday.

It is clear now the Mainland Premier League title race has become even more thrilling after the yesterday's encounter at Kaitaba Stadium. It was the fourth loss for Simba in the league and deeply hurt their hopeful fans and supporters.

The tight and tense match also coloured the youthful national team striker, Mbaraka Yusuf, who netted Kagera Sugar's opener in the 27th minute.

The lethal striker, after receiving an assist few metres outside the edge of the box in the right flank, released a power-packed shot that sailed into a gaping net leaving goalkeeper Daniel Agyei diving into the air helplessly.

Simba fast regained composure despite being a goal down and looked a better side in both halves. They created several chances, but their strikers Laudit Mavugo, Ibrahim Ajib , Shiza Kichuya failed to turn the chances into goals.

A good chance for the visitors came early in the second minute of the game when midfielder Said Ndemla released a long range shot which was going into the net, but Kagera Sugar's veteran goalkeeper Juma Kaseja denied him with a superb save.

In the 44th minute Simba defender Abdi Banda overlapped and nearly levelled the matter for his side, but once again Kaseja saved the danger and the two sides went into the break with the host in the lead.

On resumption both sides came rejuvenated with Simba looking for an equalizer as the host targeted to double their lead. And it was the hosts who were lucky again when former Simba player Christopher Edward netted the second goal.

The scorer capitalized on Simba's defensive blunder and beat goalkeeper Agyei to make the score lead 2-0. The stunning goal startled Simba players and their supporters and things turned tough for them.

Still, the Msimbazi Street Boys settled as minutes ticked and worked hard in a hunt for a consolation goal and possibly an equalizer.

Their efforts were seen through frequent raids as Kagera Sugar goal paid dividends in 65th minute when Muzamiru Yassin netted a consolation goal. The scorer managed to tap the ball home following a goal scramble at Kagera Sugar's goal.

After yesterday match it was apparent that three players; Simon Msuva from leaders Yanga, Shiza Kichuya from now secondplaced Simba and Kagera's Mbaraka Yusuf contributed much to their team's standing in the league table. The trio enjoys the 'marksmanship game' with 11 goals each.