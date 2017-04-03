South Africa: The Cannabis Chronicles - Peace, Love, Respect

analysis

For the entire day on Friday March 31, across all platforms, the news was not just the news but an evocation of the divine - down in the dark parts, the eating of the South African state by the shameless demons of Hell; up in the light, the de facto legalisation of the most politically astute plant in history. Was the timing a coincidence?



To begin, a statement of intent regarding the remarkable events of Friday March 31, 2017: the only difference between an "irony" and a "synchronicity" is in how much significance we are willing to ascribe to the connecting principle.

If, for instance, we think it's "funny" or "weird" that President Jacob Zuma completed his state capture programme within 12 hours of cannabis being effectively legalised for home use in South Africa, we are in the category of the ironic. To be precise, what we are talking about here is "situational irony", which is the most common type, and which refers to the difference between what we expect to happen and what actually happens in a given situation. In other words, just like rain on our wedding day is ironic (thank you, Ms Morissette) because...