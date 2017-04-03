South Africa: Team Actionaid SA - Democracy Work's William Gumede #run4rights

analysis

William Gumede, Executive Chairperson of Democracy Works Foundation will be running in this year's Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon for Team ActionAid SA.

Outside of his busy work schedule, Prof enjoys running, swimming, gardening, cooking, reading, travelling and painting. He is passionate about social justice, climate change, democracy, and saving lives through blood and organ donation.

Asked why he is running for team ActionAid South Africa, "I believe in the values, causes and ideals ActionAid stands for. I want to see the women of South Africa have equality, freedom of choice, movement and identity."

Follow William on Twitter @williamgumede and click here to sponsor his race #Run4Rights.