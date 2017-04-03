Workers at Chiradzulu District Council have downed tools, in solidarity with the District Commissioner whom ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillors want fired.

The DPP councillors closed the office of the DC Memory Kaleso whom they accuse of administrative and political issues.

They accuse the DC that she does not bow down to the councillors demands to get transport or transport allowances from the council to attend political meetings organised by powerful political dignitaries in the district.

Councillor for Chikowa Ward in Chiradzulu South Constituency, Alick Naphiyo, also accused the DC of trying to embarrass President Peter Mutharika by alleging that she was inciting people of Sub Traditional Authority Maone in the district to demand compensation from Mutharika on the road he was rehabilitating to his farm.

According to sources, the DPP councillors want to have a lee way to abuse public funds at the council a move stopped by the DCs.

Kaleso is just three months old at the council after her predecessor was forced out of office by the same councillors on the same issues.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has threatened to dissolve the council if the councillors continue to flout laid down procedures and guidelines.

In a letter to the council's chairperson dated March 24, 2017, the ministry's principal secretary Kiswell Dakamau cautioned the council and warned if the situation would not improve the ministry will be mandated to invoke Sections 21 (1) and 21 (3) of the Local Government Act.

The ministry's warning comes against the background of allegations that the councillors were interfering in the operations of the council, by among other things, accusing the district commissioner of not supporting activities involving the DPP which is in majority in the council.