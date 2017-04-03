1 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Ireland Donates €3 Million to Sudan Humanitarian Fund

Khartoum — On 20 March, the Government of Ireland announced a contribution of €3 million to the UN Humanitarian Pooled Fund in Sudan.

The funding ($3.3 million) to the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) will be used to provide life-saving assistance through UN and NGO partners, based on the needs of vulnerable people facing conflict, forced to leave their homes, and with insufficient food to feed their families, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reports in its latest weekly bulletin.

The Irish funding will be disbursed through the current SHF allocation process.

The Humanitarian Fund is a cost-effective way to support humanitarian action in Sudan. Under the direction of the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), the SHF aims to support the timely allocation and disbursement of donor resources to the most critical humanitarian needs as defined by the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) or any agreed upon strategy by the HC.

The SHF provides funding to international and national NGOs and UN agencies. The SHF receives voluntary donor contributions and supports humanitarian response year-round. In 2016, SHF allocated about $39 million to 47 humanitarian partners in Sudan.

